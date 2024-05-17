BCCI approaches Gautam Gambhir to become India's head coach

Former India batter Gautam Gambhir is on top of the BCCI's wishlist take up the position of India men's head coach after Rahul Dravid 's term ends at the conclusion of the 2024 T20 World Cup in June.

ESPNcricinfo has learned Gambhir, who is currently the mentor of Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, has been contacted by the BCCI to gauge his interest in the job, and further discussions are expected after KKR complete their IPL 2024 campaign. However, the deadline for applying for the India head coach job is May 27, a day after the IPL final.

Dravid, it is learnt, has communicated to the BCCI his decision not to seek another tenure.

While Gambhir, 42, has no experience of coaching at international or domestic level, he has been in charge of the coaching staff at two IPL franchises. He was the mentor at Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022 and 2023 - they qualified for the playoffs in both seasons - before joining KKR for the 2024 season, where they will finish the league stage on top of the points table Gambhir's move to KKR for IPL 2024 was unexpected but it is learned he was persuaded to become the team's mentor by the franchise's principal owner Shah Rukh Khan.

Last week, the BCCI posted an advertisement seeking applications for the position of India men's head coach. The job, the BCCI said, would be for all three formats for a duration of three and a half years starting from July 2024 until December 2027.