Injured Mayank all but out of IPL 2024

Mayank Yadav , the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) quick, is set to miss the remainder of IPL 2024 , although there may be a small chance that he could still feature in the playoffs if LSG make it.

When asked if Mayank was completely out of the tournament, head coach Justin Langer said: "No, we'll be praying that he can play, hopefully, in the playoffs, but I'm a realist as well. It'll be probably difficult for him to get up for the back-end of the tournament.

"He's had a scan. He's got a small tear in a similar area to where his last one was . So it's very unfortunate. We saw the impact he had when he came back into the game. But we can all sleep.

"There will always be a lot of discussion about fast bowlers, and I know he spoke to [Jasprit] Bumrah after the game and he reassured him that if he's going to be a fast bowler, part of his journey as a young fast bowler, he's going to get injuries.

"So in my experience, every young fast bowler, probably until they get to 25 or 26, is going to experience different injuries. And it's the most unfortunate. He's got huge potential. But his rehabilitation was excellent. He went into the game [against MI], had a couple of bowls before the game. He was completely pain free. So it's very sad for him and it's disappointing for LSG as well that he might [not] play the rest of the tournament."

Mayank, 21, set the tournament alight when he made his debut for LSG on March 30. He was blowing teams away with pace. Generating speeds of 155kph - and consistently at that - he became the first man in IPL history to win the Player-of-the-Match award in his first two matches. But then, after combined figures of 6 for 41 against Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, he hit a setback. Mayank bowled only one over in his third game of the season, and sat out the next five that followed as a result of pain in his abdomen.

Mayank made his comeback earlier this week, in the win against Mumbai Indians, but had to leave prematurely again. "Looks like he is sore in the same spot," Langer said at the time.

thoda dukh raha hai [it's hurting a bit]'. So I said [he] might as well go out and not risk the next five balls. He is still young and precious to us, so we need to look after him." Later, at the post-match presentation, KL Rahul , the LSG captain, said, "He was out in the last game because of a slight pain in his side, not a side strain, but slight pain is there. After the first ball [of his fourth over vs MI], he said the same thing: '[it's hurting a bit]'. So I said [he] might as well go out and not risk the next five balls. He is still young and precious to us, so we need to look after him."

Rahul had been keen to get Mayank back in the playing XI as quickly as possible. At the toss for the MI game, he said, "[Mayank] has bowled really well in the couple of games that he has played and has a huge impact for us. As a captain, I am always tempted to bring him in the team as quickly as possible," Rahul said. "So I have been pushing the physios and the medical team to get him ready as quickly as possible. Even if he is about 95[% fit], I keep pushing them to give him the confidence to play the game. But obviously, they know better than I do. I will make emotional decisions, and so will Mayank."

That raised questions about whether Mayank was fielded before he was ready, but that day Langer said, "His rehab has been perfect, he bowled pain-free in the last week and looked in great condition."

Against MI, Mayank had bowled his first three overs - cranking up his pace as he went - for 31 runs before he was given the 19th over. His first ball crashed into Mohammad Nabi's stumps but Mayank then went off the field, and his over was completed by Naveen-ul-Haq. Mayank did not look in visible discomfort when he went off and was later subbed out as the Impact Player for Arshin Kulkarni.

Mayank had started his day in dramatic fashion when he came on after the powerplay and his first delivery, at 144.1kph, struck Nehal Wadhera in the helmet. He also went past the 150kph mark later in the over but largely bowled in the 140-147kph range and pitched most of his deliveries in the short or short-of-good-length area.