Injured Mayank Yadav 'unlikely to play' next two games for LSG, says Justin Langer

Mayank Yadav is unlikely to play Lucknow Super Giants' next two games, head coach Justin Langer said on the eve of LSG's next fixture, against Delhi Capitals, adding that he expects the fast bowler to be "back bowling again soon".

Mayank had walked off the field after bowling just one over in LSG's previous match, against Gujarat Titans on Sunday, and the update from the team's chief executive the following day was that Mayank had experienced " soreness in lower abdominal area ", and would have his workload managed.

"He felt a little bit of tightness at the top of his hip leading into the last game, but that was about a one-out-of-ten pain, and we thought that there were clinical signs," Langer said in a press conference on Thursday. "Everything through the doctors and the physios seemed perfectly okay. He bowled that first over [against Titans] and started feeling something in his hip.

"But we had an MRI scan, and there is a very, very small swelling in there. So we are very hopeful he'll start building himself up and be back bowling again soon."

LSG have an away game just two days after hosting DC, against Kolkata Knight Riders in a day game at Eden Gardens. Langer said that the short turnaround and the travel made it all the more difficult for Mayank to recover.

"That's the plan [to have Mayank fit for the match against Chennai Super Kings on April 19]. We want him to play every game if possible," Langer said. "But he'll be working towards it; he's working very hard every day to be ready for whatever our next game is. He won't play tomorrow; it's unlikely... with the very short turnaround, it's unlikely that he plays these two games. But he's certainly working towards playing whenever he possibly can."

Mohsin Khan is another fast bowler whose fitness LSG have been sweating on.

Mohsin played the first two games of the season, bowling his share of four overs both matches, but he injured his hamstring after that and has missed LSG's next two matches. Langer ruled Mohsin out of the game against DC on Friday, but hinted that he could be back against KKR.

"He's out there bowling now. He had a little bit of disc flare up in his back," Langer said. "He and Mayank are very important to us. He [Mohsin] has gone through all the treatment - it's really good to have an excellent medical staff. He's bowling today in the middle.