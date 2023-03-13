India qualify for WTC final after New Zealand beat Sri Lanka in Christchurch

Now, following their loss in Christchurch, even if Sri Lanka win the next Test, they will only go up to 52.78 points. That will be lower than India's 56.94 even if India go on to lose the Ahmedabad Test. If they draw - as looks most likely - India will finish on 58.80. Australia have already qualified: even if they lose in Ahmedabad, they will end with a percentage of 64.91.