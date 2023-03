India qualify for WTC final after New Zealand beat Sri Lanka in Christchurch

The WTC final race had gone into Monday, with the results of both Test matches - in Ahmedabad and in Christchurch - equally relevant. If Sri Lanka had beaten New Zealand, they would have stayed in the race - if India didn't win in Ahmedabad - but with Kane Williamson hitting an unbeaten 121 and Daryl Mitchell scoring a quick 86-ball 81, New Zealand pulled off a win that didn't look possible for the longest time, off the very last ball of the game. The result put Sri Lanka out of the running for the WTC final.