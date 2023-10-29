India still waiting on Hardik Pandya's fitness
Allrounder had injured his ankle during the game against Bangladesh on October 19
India are hoping to get further clarity on Hardik Pandya's fitness over the next few days, ahead of their match against Sri Lanka in Mumbai on November 2.
Pandya has missed two games - against New Zealand and England - after damaging ligaments in his left ankle, which he fell on awkwardly in the middle of an over during the match against Bangladesh in Pune on October 19.
"The medical team is looking at that and are very much in touch with Hardik and the NCA [National Cricket Academy] as well," India's bowling coach Paras Mhambrey said following their sixth consecutive win in the World Cup, beating England by 100 runs, on Sunday. "We're hoping to get an update in a couple of days. But we'll see."
To replace Hardik, who provides balance to the side as an allrounder, India made two changes to their XI - bringing in Mohammed Shami and Suryakumar Yadav, and leaving out Shardul Thakur. Shami has excelled since his return to the team, taking five wickets against New Zealand and 4 for 22 from seven overs against England.
India are almost certain not to rush Hardik back in to the side. Not only have they very nearly qualified for the semi-finals already, but they continue to win comfortably in his absence. After their match against Sri Lanka on November 2, India's next match is against South Africa in Kolkata on November 5.