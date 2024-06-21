India to tour South Africa for four T20Is in November 2024

India are set to tour South Africa in November this year to play four T20Is. The matches will be played between November 8 and 15 across Durban, Gqeberha, Centurion, and Johannesburg.

It is understood that these four T20Is were the ones postponed when India toured South Africa in 2021 , the schedule of which was rejigged following the surge of Covid-19 cases in South Africa. India played just three Tests and three ODIs then, and a CSA release had said that the T20Is will be "rescheduled for a more opportune time in the new year". South Africa had won both the Test and ODI series then.

The teams had then agreed to play these matches later but couldn't find a window. India had also toured South Africa in December 2023 for an all-format series consisting of three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests, all part of the 2023-27 FTP. The T20I and Test series were drawn 1-1, while India won the ODIs 2-1.

India's T20I tour of SA 2024 1st T20I on November 8 - Kingsmead, Durban

2nd T20I on November 10 - St George's Park, Gqeberha

3rd T20I on November 13 - SuperSport Park, Centurion

4th T20I on November 15 - Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Hosting India is a financial lifesaver for most boards, and CSA is no different. It is understood that the broadcast revenues from one T20 equals over R150 million (US $8.4 million). CSA declared a loss of R119 million for the last financial year.