Jadeja ruled out of Bangladesh ODIs

It is still unclear if he will play any part in the two-match Test series as well

Allrounder Ravindra Jadeja will not be available for the upcoming three-match ODI series in Bangladesh, as he is yet to fully recover from a knee surgery that he underwent in September.

ESPNcricinfo understands that Shahbaz Ahmed , the Bengal allrounder, is likely to be named as Jadeja's replacement for the ODI series which begins on December 4 in Mirpur.

Shahbaz, who made his international debut during the home ODIs against South Africa in September, is currently part of India's ODI squad for the three-match series in New Zealand. He has been in prolific form in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, picking up 11 wickets in six matches at an economy of 4.87 across 51.2 overs. He has also contributed two half-centuries lower down the order with the bat.

Jadeja's inclusion had been subject to fitness, as confirmed by chief selector Chetan Sharma, at the time of the squad announcement. If he isn't ready to line-up for the two-Test series that follows, it's likely Uttar Pradesh left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar could be included in the tour party.

Saurabh has been on the fringes of the national team since February last year, following excellent returns since the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy. He was more recently part of the India A squad against New Zealand, where he picked up nine wickets in the final game of the series to help the hosts to a 1-0 series win. Prior to that, he played a key part in UP's run to the Ranji Trophy semi-final.

In all, across 12 Ranji Trophy games from two completed seasons, Saurabh has an impressive tally of 58 wickets. One of Saurabh's USPs, according to a member of the outgoing selection committee, is his ability to wheel away tirelessly and bowl long spells.

Jadeja, 33, had to leave India's Asia Cup campaign after the group stages to undergo surgery because of a long-standing knee injury. While India coach Rahul Dravid initially hoped Jadeja might recover in time to play a part in India's T20 World Cup campaign, he ultimately missed the entire tournament.

It was not the first time Jadeja has been troubled by his right knee, as an injury to the same joint had forced him to miss the ODI leg of India's tour of the West Indies in July. He has since been undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.