Injured Mushfiqur ruled out of West Indies Tests

Mushfiqur Rahim has been left out of the Bangladesh squad for the upcoming two-Test series against West Indies due to a finger injury. His absence means Bangladesh will go into a Test series for the first time in 16 years without any of Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal or Mushfiqur in the squad.

Mushfiqur, a veteran of 94 Tests, was also suffering from a shoulder injury since the Pakistan Test series in August. He suffered the finger injury during the first ODI against Afghanistan in Sharjah last weeks. Tamim hasn't played a Test since last year, while Shakib had announced his retirement in Kanpur in September, although he couldn't play his desired farewell Test in Dhaka last month.

Bangladesh have also left out Khaled Ahmed and Nayeem Hasan, but will welcome Litton Das back in the fold after the wicketkeeper-batter missed the second Test against South Africa in Chattogram, and the three ODIs against Afghanistan due to fever.

Najmul Hossain Shanto continues as the Bangladesh captain despite wanting to leave the position during the South Africa series. Shanto will have a strong pace attack at his disposal, including Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam and Nahid Rana.

Uncapped left-arm spinner Hasan Murad has been added to the spin department that includes vice-captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam.

Bangladesh have kept faith in their regular top-order batters Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Zakir Hasan. Shanto and Mominul Haque will bat at No. 3 and 4 respectively. Mushfiqur's role could fall on Jaker Ali or Mahidul Islam Ankon, with Litton back with the gloves, and likely to bat at No. 7.

Bangladesh will start the tour with a four-day warm-up game at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua, followed by the first Test in Antigua from November 22. The second Test is in Jamaica, starting November 30. The visitors will then play three ODIs and as many T20Is, but their white-ball squad hasn't been announced yet.