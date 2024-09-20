Inoka Ranaweera included in Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup squad

But with the T20 World Cup likely to be played on pitches that favour spin in the UAE, the experienced Ranaweera has been recalled. Although her bowling has not been especially penetrative in the shortest format this year, she does have 91 T20I wickets from 82 appearances for Sri Lanka, with an economy rate of 5.86.

Kavindi's omission, however, means Sri Lanka have just three main seam-bowling options in their World Cup squad: Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, and Ama Kanchana.

Their spin cupboard is fuller. Ranaweera joins Inoshi Priyadharshani, Sugandika Kumari, and Kavisha Dilhari, who may all play a role throughout the campaign. There is also always the offspin of captain Chamari Athapaththu

On the batting front, a Sri Lanka squad has never looked stronger. In addition to their talisman Athapaththu, the likes of Harshitha Samarawickrama, and 18-year-old Vishmi Gunaratne have also been among the runs in the last few months. Their triumph in the Asia Cup will give them confidence that they can push for a place in the final four of the T20 World Cup.

The World Cup is scheduled to begin on October 3. Sri Lanka are in Group A for the first round, alongside Pakistan, Australia, New Zealand, and India.

Sri Lanka squad for T20 World Cup 2024

Chamari Athapaththu (capt), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kavisha Dilshari, Nilakshi de Silva, Hasini Perera, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Sachini Nisansala, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoka Ranaweera, Shashini Gimhani, Ama Kanchana, Sugandika Kumari