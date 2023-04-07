Matches (13)
IPL 2023 (1)
BAN v IRE (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
FairBreak (2)
News

Stump Mic podcast - Summer is here, and so is the IPL!

Sanjay Manjrekar joins the ESPNcricinfo crew to look back at the first week of the 2023 IPL

ESPNcricinfo staff
07-Apr-2023 • 3 hrs ago
Thousands of fans turned up to watch CSK play at Chepauk&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;PTI

Thousands of fans turned up to watch CSK play at Chepauk  •  PTI

The IPL feels as loud as it's ever been! In the latest episode of Stump Mic, Sanjay Manjrekar, Matt Roller, Vishal Dikshit and Kaustubh Kumar look back at the first week of the 2023 season, with focus on the new rules, numerous injuries, and more.
Further reading:
IndiaIndian Premier League

Terms of Use  •  Privacy Policy  •  Your US State Privacy Rights  •  Children's Online Privacy Policy  •  Interest - Based Ads  •  Do Not Sell My Personal Information  •  Feedback
 