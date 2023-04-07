Stump Mic podcast - Summer is here, and so is the IPL!
Sanjay Manjrekar joins the ESPNcricinfo crew to look back at the first week of the 2023 IPL
The IPL feels as loud as it's ever been! In the latest episode of Stump Mic, Sanjay Manjrekar, Matt Roller, Vishal Dikshit and Kaustubh Kumar look back at the first week of the 2023 season, with focus on the new rules, numerous injuries, and more.
