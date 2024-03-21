Pathirana to miss initial stages of IPL 2024 due to hamstring injury
He will join CSK after clearance from Sri Lanka Cricket, while Shivam Dube has linked up with the side after rehab at NCA
Chennai Super Kings' designated death bowler Matheesha Pathirana will miss the initial stages of IPL 2024 with a hamstring injury. The 21-year-old Sri Lanka slinger sustained the injury during the second T20I against Bangladesh in Sylhet earlier this month, when he was unable to finish his spell.
ESPNcricinfo has learned that Pathirana is likely to be unavailable for at least two weeks and will travel to the IPL only after getting clearance from SLC medical staff. Currently, he is undergoing rehab at the high performance centre in Colombo. With the T20 World Cup set to begin on June 1 in the USA and the Caribbean, just days after the end of the IPL, SLC want to manage Pathirana carefully. Pathirana is the second Sri Lanka fast bowler on the sidelines, with left-armer Dilshan Madushanka, who was due to make his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians, ruled out of the entire IPL season.
Pathirana's injury is a major blow to CSK, who are already without New Zealand opener Devon Conway, who has been sidelined until May with a thumb injury. Pathirana's economy rate of 8.00 at the death (between overs 16 and 20) was the best among bowlers who had bowled at least 90 balls during this phase in IPL 2023. He also emerged as the leading wicket-taker during that phase, with 18 strikes in 12 innings.
Pathirana's absence could potentially open up a slot for Bangladesh left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman, who also operates at the death. Mustafizur had suffered cramps, and a stretcher was required to carry him off the field in the third ODI against Sri Lanka in Chattogram on March 18. But he has since recovered to join CSK in Chennai, and is available for the IPL 2024 opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 22. If the Chepauk pitch is a turner, though, CSK also have the option of including Moeen Ali in their team ahead of Mustafizur, along with Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell and Maheesh Theekshana.
Dwayne Bravo, CSK's bowling coach, had stressed on the importance on death bowling in the lead-up to the tournament. Shardul Thakur, who has returned to CSK after two seasons, is among their options in Pathirana's absence.
"Death bowling is my speciality. I believe that in T20s, [death overs] is a very important segment of the game," Bravo had said at an event in Chennai last week. "It requires a lot of skill, bravery and planning - from preparation in practice to the games, match awareness, and situations.
"You have to implement it in practice and get these guys to believe in philosophy and work towards it. Last year, we had the best death-bowling team, and we look forward to repeating it… Shardul [Thakur] is also back, which gives more depth. It is always good to have depth in the squad."
Meanwhile, CSK's designated spin-hitter Shivam Dube, who had missed the Ranji Trophy knockouts with injury, has also linked up with his IPL side after completing his rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.
CSK, the defending champions, begin their IPL 2024 campaign with back-to-back home games against Royal Challengers (March 22) and Gujarat Titans (March 26).
Deivarayan Muthu is a senior sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo; Andrew Fidel Fernando is a senior writer at ESPNcricinfo