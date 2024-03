Pathirana to miss initial stages of IPL 2024 due to hamstring injury

ESPNcricinfo has learned that Pathirana is likely to be unavailable for at least two weeks and will travel to the IPL only after getting clearance from SLC medical staff. Currently, he is undergoing rehab at the high performance centre in Colombo. With the T20 World Cup set to begin on June 1 in the USA and the Caribbean, just days after the end of the IPL, SLC want to manage Pathirana carefully. Pathirana is the second Sri Lanka fast bowler on the sidelines, with left-armer Dilshan Madushanka , who was due to make his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians, ruled out of the entire IPL season.