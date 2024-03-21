Pathirana to miss initial stages of IPL 2024 due to hamstring injury

"Death bowling is my speciality. I believe that in T20s, [death overs] is a very important segment of the game," Bravo had said at an event in Chennai last week. "It requires a lot of skill, bravery and planning - from preparation in practice to the games, match awareness, and situations.

"You have to implement it in practice and get these guys to believe in philosophy and work towards it. Last year, we had the best death-bowling team, and we look forward to repeating it… Shardul [Thakur] is also back, which gives more depth. It is always good to have depth in the squad."