Rain threat diminishes in Chennai ahead of IPL 2024 final

Chennai experienced a cloudy but rain-free morning in the lead-up to Sunday's IPL 2024 final between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. A sharp spell of rain, lasting over an hour, disrupted KKR's training session on Saturday evening, leading to fears of the final being affected. As of 1pm on Sunday afternoon, though, the rain threat seemed to have diminished, with only a 4% chance of precipitation according to Accuweather.

In case the weather prevents the final being completed on Sunday, there is a provision for a reserve day. The reserve day will only kick in if the match officials are not able to complete the game on Sunday itself - the team batting second will need to face at least five overs for a decisive result to be achieved.