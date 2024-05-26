'Gambhir said we'll lift the trophy at the podium. I'll remember that message forever'

After dominating the league stage of IPL 2024, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won their third IPL title after thumping Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the final in Chennai on Sunday. Here's how the KKR players and coaches reacted after the win.

Andre Russell : "No words to explain right now. It means so much with all the fans that have been supporting us throughout the season. We are the players who go game after game and make sure that we get the job done. And it's the first time we're actually celebrating our victory and I think it's the right moment. I'm happy that all of us, we are very disciplined and want the same goal. This franchise has done so much for me, with the fitness and everything. This is a big gift from all of us to them, so I'm happy."

Russell also spoke to Star Sports: "I'm kind of lost for words, emotions is all over. It's my first final for KKR and to get three wickets as well, it means a lot to me and all the bowlers did their job. We keep it as simple as possible. In the first couple of overs we realised the wicket was on the slower side and we used the cutters well, we didn't overuse it as well. We kind of mixed up the pace. I was happy with a 113 chase any day (laughs). I just mentioned to him (Mitchell Starc), I said, 'hey, big man, you saved the best for last,' and I'm happy with that because he started on the rough side and I kept feeling that he's still a world-class bowler, he doesn't take a few bad games to decide the destiny and I'm happy that he bowled that jaffa to that guy (Abhishek Sharma) and that we're on our way.

"GG (Gautam Gambhir) has not just been a mentor, he's been a leader in every department for us, and I think that's what was key to our success. He made sure that every batter and every bowler was playing their part and GG is just an amazing guy to be in any set-up. The support staff always gave us what we wanted, made sure that we were satisfied leaving the nets and everything played a big part leading up to this championship. GG coming back, winning the IPL, amazing support staff, you don't need anything more than that."

Varun Chakravarthy : "All I can think of right now is the person who's built this core Indian core. Obviously the international players have been doing very well always, but the main guy behind this is Mr. Abhishek Nayar."

Abhishek Nayar , assistant coach: It means everything. It has taken a very long time. Personally started playing IPL in the first season. It's taken me 16 years before I got my championship, but I'm really happy for the boys. It's been 5-6 years. I can't express how happy I am. Can't express it, with the big man (Russell) turning up as usual, but it's the most surreal feeling that I've had in a very long time."

Venkatesh Iyer celebrates his fifty • AFP/Getty Images

Venkatesh Iyer : "As Varun mentioned, credit has to go to Abhishek Nayar. You know certain things go unnoticed. I'll make sure that they don't go because that guy deserves all the credit in the world for the way he's been working for this franchise. And this one is for the fans who turned up in huge numbers year after year, waiting for 10 years. We have some superstars in our team still we did not win, but kudos to the fans who came in regularly to cheer and support us, this is for them."

Nitish Rana : "When Gautam Gambhir was signed as our mentor, I had congratulated him on WhatsApp. I wrote a long message to him and he thanked me, but he also said he'll be the happiest when we'll lift the trophy at the podium. Today is that day and I'll remember that message forever."

Bharat Arun , bowling coach: I think it's been pretty tough last two years. It was touch and go, we didn't qualify and there's been a lot of introspection and we did find out what are the areas we really need to work on. We did exactly that. I think Mitch [Mitchell Starc] coming into the team boosted the confidence of the other youngsters in the side. Mitch is probably one of the best bowlers in world cricket and he's been in similar situations many times. I think it's just about Mitch discovering what his strengths are and how the Indian conditions would suit him. Once he understood that, it's magic all over."