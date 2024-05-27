Cummins after loss to KKR: 'Old mate Starcy turned it on again'

SRH captain also said he loved how "brave the guys were in a high-pressure situation" like IPL and that there was a "lot of fun"

"I thought they bowled fantastically," Cummins said at the post-match presentation. "Unfortunately, [my] old mate Starcy turned it on again. Obviously, not enough tonight, [we were] totally outplayed."

SRH never recovered from the damage caused by Starc and were eventually bundled out for 113. The longest partnership SRH managed was for the ninth wicket, and it lasted just 22 balls, which meant they could neither hit their way out of trouble nor take the innings deep and explode at the end.

"It was a bit of a tricky wicket," Cummins said. "I think if we got 160, it would have been like we were in the game. [It] didn't feel like a 200-plus wicket, again [we fell] well short. But maybe, [if] we found a few extra runs [it] might've given us a chance.

"You hope you get a few boundaries away [early on], you're into the game. But they bowled fantastically well, didn't give us anything [to work with]. Similar [to Qualifier 1 ] last week in Ahmedabad. They bowled really well, so, full credit [to them]."

Despite the failure in the final, SRH's batting line-up pushed the boundaries of being aggressive. Their openers, Abhishek and Travis Head, were instrumental in this IPL being a high-scoring season. The duo and the team broke multiple records and did it repeatedly to set the benchmark regardless of the risk involved, which pleased Cummins.