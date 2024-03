Spotlight on Rahul's batting position as LSG start afresh under Langer

Captain KL Rahul had missed the second half of the 2023 IPL with a hamstring injury. Nearly 12 months later, he has been out of action for almost two months now because of a quadricep tendon injury. While the BCCI provided no updates on him when they gave the latest on Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Shami and Prasidh Krishna in the lead-up to the IPL, the PTI reported on Monday that he would be fit for LSG's first game after getting an all-clear from the NCA. He may not keep wicket in the first few games though, and they have solid keeping options in Quinton de Kock and Nicholas Pooran