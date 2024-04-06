Kohli scores record eighth IPL hundred, but ends up on the losing side
The key numbers from Virat Kohli's century against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur
8 Hundreds by Virat Kohli in the IPL - two more than the second most (Chris Gayle and Jos Buttler - 6). His 113 not out against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday is his joint highest IPL score.
9 Number of hundreds for Kohli in T20 cricket. Only two men have scored more tons: Gayle with 22, and Babar Azam with 10.
67 Number of balls Kohli took to reach his hundred against Royals - the joint-slowest hundred in the IPL, along with Manish Pandey's century against Deccan Chargers in 2009.
1 Number of men's T20 hundreds in India slower than the 67 balls taken by Kohli. The slowest is by Yash Nahar, who needed 68 balls for his hundred against Goa in 2021.
72 Balls batted by Kohli during his unbeaten innings in Jaipur, the third most faced in an IPL innings. Brendon McCullum's unbeaten 158 on the opening night of IPL 2008 came off 73 deliveries, while Pandey also faced 73 balls for his unbeaten 114 against Chargers in 2009.
15 Balls Kohli faced off R Ashwin on Saturday without hitting a boundary. He scored 14 runs against Ashwin while striking at 93.33. Kohli's best returns came against Avesh Khan, against whom he scored 39 off 17 balls with eight fours. Only two batters have hit more fours against a bowler in an IPL match: Ajinkya Rahane hit nine against S Aravind in 2012, and Yashasvi Jaiswal hit nine off Riley Meredith in 2023.
190.91 Kohli's strike rate in the last 22 balls he faced, scoring 42 runs with six fours and one six. His first 25 balls fetched 32 runs, while the next 25 got him 39 runs while hitting four boundaries.
