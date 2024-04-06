Kohli scores record eighth IPL hundred, but ends up on the losing side

15 Balls Kohli faced off R Ashwin on Saturday without hitting a boundary. He scored 14 runs against Ashwin while striking at 93.33. Kohli's best returns came against Avesh Khan, against whom he scored 39 off 17 balls with eight fours. Only two batters have hit more fours against a bowler in an IPL match: Ajinkya Rahane hit nine against S Aravind in 2012, and Yashasvi Jaiswal hit nine off Riley Meredith in 2023.