IPL 2024 Scenarios - RCB vs CSK for final playoff spot

Royals also get a new lease of life for finishing in the top two after the Hyderabad washout

The washout in Hyderabad means Sunrisers Hyderabad join Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders (confirmed first) as three of the four playoff teams. The battle now shifts to the last available playoff spot as well as the prized second position on the points table. Here are the teams in contention.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Played: 13, points: 15, NRR: 0.406

Game left: PBKS (h)

The one point earned in the washout against Gujarat Titans takes SRH into the playoffs. However, a top-two finish is no longer in their own hands, as Rajasthan Royals can go past them to 18 points even if SRH win their final league game.

SRH can still take second position if they win their last match and RR lose theirs, or if all of the following three events occur: SRH's next match is also washed out, RR lose, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Chennai Super Kings.

Rajasthan Royals

Played: 13, points: 16, NRR: 0.273

Remaining mat: KKR (h)

RR will certainly take the second place if they beat Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday. If they lose, they can cling onto No. 2 only if SRH lose, and if CSK get no more than one point versus RCB.

However, RR could drop to fourth place if they lose to KKR, SRH in rainy Hyderabad get at least one point from their last match, and CSK beat RCB.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Played: 13, points: 12, NRR: 0.387

Remaining mat: CSK (h)

The task for RCB is now clear: Assuming a score of 200, they need to beat CSK by 18 runs or chase the target with about 11 balls to spare. A washout will wash away their playoff hopes, while a reduced game will also make their task tougher as they will still need to win by the same margin to go past CSK on net run rate.

Chennai Super Kings

Played: 13, points: 14, NRR: 0.528

Remaining mat: RCB (a)