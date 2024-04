Mumbai's run rate is the joint-second highest for any team in a successful 190-plus target chase in the IPL. Mumbai's 13.29 is the highest, coming against Rajasthan Royals during a 190-run chase in 2014, also at Wankhede. They also had a run-rate of 12.83 against Kings XI Punjab in 2017 when they chased down 199 in 15.3 overs.

Wins for Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. They are the first team to complete 50 wins in the IPL at a venue (Not counting super over victories).

Five-wicket hauls for Bumrah in the IPL. He is now only the fourth bowler with multiple IPL five-fors , joining James Faulkner, Jaydev Unadkat and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Thursday's game was the 21st instance of Bumrah taking three or more wickets in an IPL game. It is the most by a bowler.

2.25 Ratio between Bumrah's economy rate and the bowlers other than him at the Wankhede on Thursday. The 12 bowlers other than Bumrah conceded 372 runs in 31.3 overs at an economy of 11.8 while taking six wickets at 62. Bumrah's economy was only 5.25, and he took a wicket every 4.2 runs while getting hit for only two boundaries in 24 balls.