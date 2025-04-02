Akash Deep likely to be available for LSG against MI
He has recovered from a lower back injury that kept him out of action since December 2024
Akash Deep is set to join Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) squad on Wednesday and is likely to be available for the game against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Friday.
Akash had picked up a back injury during the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia and has not played a game since December 2024.
He is yet to debut for LSG and last played in T20s in the 2024 IPL, where he represented Royal Challengers Bengaluru in one match, against MI at the Wankhede Stadium. In all, he's played eight games for RCB since 2022 and has picked up seven wickets.
Akash's inclusion will boost LSG's bowling line-up which has been hit by injuries. Mayank Yadav's recovery from a lumbar stress injury was compounded by a toe injury and Mohsin Khan has been ruled out of IPL 2025 after he tore his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) last December. LSG have Shardul Thakur and Avesh Khan in their fast-bowling ranks and had included Prince Yadav in the first two games. LSG have won only one out of their first three games in IPL 2025.
Akash has picked up 49 wickets from 42 T20s and was bought by LSG in the mega auction ahead of this season for INR 8 crores.