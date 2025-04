Akash Deep likely to be available for LSG against MI

Akash's inclusion will boost LSG's bowling line-up which has been hit by injuries. Mayank Yadav 's recovery from a lumbar stress injury was compounded by a toe injury and Mohsin Khan has been ruled out of IPL 2025 after he tore his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) last December. LSG have Shardul Thakur and Avesh Khan in their fast-bowling ranks and had included Prince Yadav in the first two games. LSG have won only one out of their first three games in IPL 2025.