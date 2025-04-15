Nortje's bat doesn't pass umpire's check in KKR's loss to PBKS
This was the first time in IPL 2025 a batter had to get his bat changed
Anrich Nortje had to change his bat when he came in during the chase for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) against Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh, after the bat he came in with seemed to fail the gauge test carried out by the on-field umpires.
The incident occurred at the start of the 16th over of KKR's chase. As the substitute Rahmanullah Gurbaz came out carrying spare bats for Nortje, who had just come to the middle, the TV commentators indicated that it was because his bat did not pass through the gauge at the time. It was the first instance of a batter having to change his bat since the umpires started to check dimensions on the field from April 13. The game was paused until Nortje switched to a bat that did pass the test, and then Andre Russell was bowled immediately after as PBKS pulled off the lowest successful defence in IPL history.
In the past, the bat checks were carried out inside the dressing room but on Sunday, during the RR-RCB game and the DC-MI game, it was noticeable that the checks were being carried out on the field of play during the game. According to the rules, the width of the bat face should not exceed 10.79 cm, the thickness of the blade shouldn't be more than 6.7 cms, and the width of the edge of the bat cannot be more than 4cm. The length of the bat should not exceed 96.4 cm.
This was also Nortje's first match of IPL 2025 as he made a much-awaited return from a back injury that he suffered during the SA20. With the ball, he returned figures of 1 for 23 from his three overs.
On Tuesday, RR batter Nitish Rana, whose bat was checked during their game against RCB, said he had no problem with the process. "There is shortage of time in T20s, and if the umpires have the time to check the bat, I guess it is their right to do so - even my bat was checked," he said on the eve of RR's game against DC in Delhi. "In that game, bats of 60-70% batsmen was checked. It is fair enough, we don't have a say in that, it is not a controllable. The bats are made in the company that sponsors us, we don't have an issue with that. But if umpires want to check it for their satisfaction, we don't have a problem."