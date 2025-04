Nortje's bat doesn't pass umpire's check in KKR's loss to PBKS

On Tuesday, RR batter Nitish Rana, whose bat was checked during their game against RCB, said he had no problem with the process . "There is shortage of time in T20s, and if the umpires have the time to check the bat, I guess it is their right to do so - even my bat was checked," he said on the eve of RR's game against DC in Delhi. "In that game, bats of 60-70% batsmen was checked. It is fair enough, we don't have a say in that, it is not a controllable. The bats are made in the company that sponsors us, we don't have an issue with that. But if umpires want to check it for their satisfaction, we don't have a problem."