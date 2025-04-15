Nortje's bat doesn't pass umpire's check in KKR's loss to PBKS

In the past, the bat checks were carried out inside the dressing room but on Sunday, during the RR-RCB game and the DC-MI game, it was noticeable that the checks were being carried out on the field of play during the game. According to the rules, the width of the bat face should not exceed 10.79 cm, the thickness of the blade shouldn't be more than 6.7 cms, and the width of the edge of the bat cannot be more than 4cm. The length of the bat should not exceed 96.4 cm.