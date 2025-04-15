Nitish Rana okay with bat checks if umpires want to do it 'for their satisfaction'

All the bats went through the gauge through which they must pass, and were deemed acceptable. Rana said that the batters did not have an issue with it if the umpires want to "check it for their satisfaction."

"There is shortage of time in T20s, and if the umpires have the time to check the bat, I guess it is their right to do so - even my bat was checked," he said on the eve of RR's game against Delhi Capitals in Delhi. "In that game, bats of 60-70% batsmen was checked. It is fair enough, we don't have a say in that, it is not a controllable. The bats are made in the company that sponsors us, we don't have an issue with that. But if umpires want to check it for their satisfaction, we don't have a problem."