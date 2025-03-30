CSK bowl with Overton, Vijay Shankar in

Overton lends more strength to the middle order and can also hit heavy lengths at speeds north of 140kph with the ball. As for Vijay, he's an old face for CSK, having played for them in 2014 before moving to different franchises. He was carded at bat at No. 4 in CSK's bowl-first XI, but it's likely that Shivam Dube could slot in there as an Impact Player, with Vijay dropping down the order. There was no room for Devon Conway, though.