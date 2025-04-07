Ashwin's YouTube channel 'to step away from covering CSK games' after social-media backlash
A guest on his channel had criticised the selection of Noor Ahmad, the tournament's highest wicket-taker at this stage, despite the presence of Ashwin and Jadeja
A controversy arose last week when Prasanna Agoram, a former data analyst for South Africa and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and a regular on the channel, criticised CSK's decision to pick Afghanistan wristspinner Noor Ahmad despite having Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in the squad. Agoram said the team might have been better off picking another batter instead of a third spinner.
The video was taken down after sharp reaction on social media as CSK slumped to their third straight loss. This included the first home loss to RCB since 2008 and the first home loss to Delhi Capitals (DC) since 2010. Currently, CSK are ninth on the table with two points from four games. And, for the record, Noor is currently the Purple Cap-holder in the tournament with ten wickets from four bowling innings, while Ashwin and Jadeja have a combined tally of four wickets from eight bowling innings.
"Given the nature of the discussions on this forum over the last week, we want to be mindful of how things can be interpreted and have chosen to step away from covering CSK games, both previews and reviews, for the rest of this season," read a note from the admin of Ashwin's channel. "We value the diversity of perspectives that come through on our shows and remain committed to ensuring the conversation stays true to the integrity and purpose of the platform we've established. The views expressed by our guests do not reflect Ashwin's personal opinions."
After CSK's chase against DC petered out on Saturday, coach Stephen Fleming was asked if such chatter about the team on a player's YouTube channel might make things awkward. "I have no idea," Fleming said. "I didn't even know he [Ashwin] had a channel, so I don't follow that stuff. That's irrelevant."
Four games in, CSK have made their way through 17 players, including all seven overseas options, a departure from their usual strategy of continuity in selection. There has also been considerable chatter around MS Dhoni's role, especially his batting approach and, in some cases like in the game against RCB, his batting position.