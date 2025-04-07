Ashwin's YouTube channel 'to step away from covering CSK games'

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) games will not be previewed or reviewed on R Ashwin
's YouTube channel for the remainder of IPL 2025
.
"Given the nature of the discussions on this forum over the last week, we want to be mindful of how things can be interpreted and have chosen to step away from covering CSK games, both previews and reviews, for the rest of this season," read a note from the admin of Ashwin's channel. "We value the diversity of perspectives that come through on our shows and remain committed to ensuring the conversation stays true to the integrity and purpose of the platform we've established. The views expressed by our guests do not reflect Ashwin's personal opinions."
A controversy arose last week when Prasanna Agoram, a former data analyst for South Africa and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and a regular on the channel, criticised CSK's decision to pick Afghanistan wristspinner Noor Ahmad
despite having Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja
in the squad. Ashwin himself does not take part in these discussions.
The video was taken down after sharp reaction on social media. After CSK's chase against DC petered out on Saturday, coach Stephen Fleming
was asked if such chatter about the team on a player's YouTube channel might make things awkward. "I have no idea," Fleming said. "I didn't even know he [Ashwin] had a channel, so I don't follow that stuff. That's irrelevant."