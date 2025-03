Rahul and Starc loom as key figures as new era dawns at DC

DC had spent INR 6.25 crore for Harry Brook, but he's pulled out of the IPL for a second season running. As a result, Brook is likely to face a two-year ban from the IPL according to the new rule which states that "any player who registers in the auction and after getting picked, makes himself unavailable before the start of the season, will get banned from participating in the tournament and player auction for two seasons." That means Brook will only be available to play in the IPL from IPL 2027.