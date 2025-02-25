Matthew Mott joins Delhi Capitals as assistant coach
Delhi Capitals have overhauled their support staff line-up, with Hemang Badani now the head coach
Delhi Capitals (DC) have added Matthew Mott as assistant coach to their support staff line-up ahead of IPL 2025. He will assist Hemang Badani, who was announced as the new head coach in October last year. The line-up also has Venugopal Rao (director of cricket) and Munaf Patel (bowling coach), among others.
Mott has been a part of the IPL before, as assistant coach of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) when John Buchanan was the head coach in the first two seasons of the tournament, in 2008 and 2009.
Mott's last big-stage job was as the white-ball coach of England men's national team. He stepped down from the position in July last year, and after interim arrangements, Brendon McCullum has been put in charge of the national team in all formats.
A serial winner who's back for more— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) February 25, 2025
Welcome to Dilli, Matthew Mott pic.twitter.com/gKR8sAXMRg
A former Queensland and Victoria cricketer through the 1990s and early 2000s, Mott had gigs in the Australian and English domestic circuits after turning coach following retirement, and then worked with the Australia women's national team as head coach from 2015 to 2020. Following his exit from the England white-ball job, Mott was appointed as an assistant coach by Sydney Sixers in the BBL on a three-year deal last September.
Mott has the rare distinction of winning both the men's and women's T20 World Cups as coach.
DC, one of three teams that have been a part of the IPL from the first edition to not win the trophy yet, appointed Munaf in November last year as part of a refurbished backroom set-up. He had replaced James Hopes, the former Australia allrounder, while Badani stepped in for Ricky Ponting.
DC, who have only ever reached the final of the IPL once in all these years, in 2020, finished sixth in IPL 2024 and went into the auction last year with the biggest purse among all the ten teams after letting go of most big-ticket players and retaining only Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs and Abishek Porel. They then added star players like KL Rahul, Harry Brook, Faf du Plessis and Mitchell Starc, but haven't named their captain yet.