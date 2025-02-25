Matthew Mott joins Delhi Capitals as assistant coach

Mott has been a part of the IPL before, as assistant coach of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) when John Buchanan was the head coach in the first two seasons of the tournament, in 2008 and 2009.

DC, who have only ever reached the final of the IPL once in all these years, in 2020, finished sixth in IPL 2024 and went into the auction last year with the biggest purse among all the ten teams after letting go of most big-ticket players and retaining only Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs and Abishek Porel. They then added star players like KL Rahul, Harry Brook, Faf du Plessis and Mitchell Starc, but haven't named their captain yet.