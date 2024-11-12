IPL 2025: Munaf Patel joins Delhi Capitals as bowling coach

This will be Munaf's first high-profile coaching gig after retiring from competitive cricket in 2018. Since then, he has been playing in a few competitions comprising retired cricketers. But before that, he made his mark as a pacer with the skill to generate reverse swing and deliver yorkers. Apart from an international career of 86 caps across three formats between 2006 and 2011, Munaf also represented Rajasthan Royals (2008-2010), Mumbai Indians (2011-2013) and Gujarat Lions (2017). He won the 2013 IPL season with Mumbai.