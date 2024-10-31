Pant to go into mega auction after not being retained by Delhi Capitals

DC will have two RTM card options at the auction, and, it is understood that they will attempt to buy back Pant, who joined the franchise in 2016 and became their key player, including taking over captaincy in 2022. With three capped and one uncapped retentions, DC's purse will be depleted by at least INR 47 crore (18+14+11+ 4) and they will have INR 73 crore to build their squad at the auction.

Axar had been with DC since 2019, his second franchise after Punjab Kings (PBKS), Kuldeep since 2022 (after five seasons with KKR) and Porel since 2023. Pant, Kuldeep, Axar and Porel had all been retained by DC before the last auction where the franchise had bought Stubbs for his base price of INR 50 lakh (approx. US$ 60,000 at the time).

In case DC are not able to buy Pant back in the auction, they will be left to pick a new captain.