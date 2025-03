SRH opt to bat and bring Zeeshan Ansari in; KL Rahul in for DC

Cummins backed his batters to continue with their trend from last season - bat first, put up a big score and defend it successfully. With the sun baking down and expected to slow the pitch as the game goes on, SRH opted to bring in an extra spinner for a fast bowler. As a result, legspinner Zeeshan Ansari , who plays for Uttar Pradesh in the domestic circuit, came in for fast bowler Simarjeet Singh.