Dravid: Don't want to confuse Suryavanshi with 'too many things', he should 'have some fun'

"He's been very welcomed," head coach Rahul Dravid said on Star Sports Press Room on Wednesday. "One of the things we've tried to do is make him feel integrated well into this environment. Even after the auction, we had three to four short-duration camps every month leading into the tournament. Vaibhav was there at every one of those camps, getting to know the players and support staff."

The idea was simple: make him feel at home before the spotlight turned his way. "We were conscious of the fact that we wanted him to feel comfortable by the time he came to the IPL," Dravid said. "We wanted him to know each and everyone of the players, except the foreign players whom he was meeting for the first time. But he'd met all the Indian players, coaches, admin staff and support staff."

Despite being "shy", Dravid felt Suryavanshi hadn't shown signs of being overwhelmed.

"I'm sure he's having conversations and learning from each of those players, whether it's a [Yashasvi] Jaiswal, [Riyan] Parag, [Dhruv] Jurel or Sanju [Samson]," Dravid said. "He's built up good connections and friendships with some of the other guys who've played a lot of domestic cricket, like Sandeep Sharma. Even Fazalhaq Farooqi.

"He's a shy boy; he'll take some time to open up, but he's very comfortable here. At no stage does it feel like he's intimidated or he's holding back. There's been a bit of an effort gone into trying to ensure that he's comfortable around the group."

Asked how the coaches have been managing a still-maturing young talent, Dravid said the focus has been on not overcomplicating his game.

"At this stage, you don't want to really confuse him with too many things but just trying to allow him to keep it simple and really have some fun and enjoy his cricket," Dravid said. "Obviously, he likes to play a positive brand of cricket, that's no secret, and we want to encourage him to do that and set it up in such a way that he can play that form of cricket without worrying about it too much."

What makes him special? "He's got real good bat speed," Dravid observed. "He's obviously got a high back lift, that's very obvious. A really good hand-eye coordination in terms of judgment of length. What you look for in a young batsman is how quick he is in picking length.

"Vaibhav is very quick to pick up anything that's fractionally short or if it's really full, he's really able to capitalise on that. A combination of high back-lift and ability to pick length gives him the power and he seems to have a natural strength which is helpful in these situations."

In explaining their process in handling a young talent like Suryavanshi, Dravid also underlined how RR view their recruitment - less about just age, more about all-round development and readiness.

"We can't control how much people are going to talk about him or what the media writes about him. It's just about recognising this is what happens and putting a certain level of support around that and helping him navigate all of this attention while still allowing him the space to be a youngster." Dravid on Suryavanshi

"Not every Under-19 player gets picked by franchises," Dravid said. "We look at experience, too. Look at someone like Shubham Dubey, or even Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma, who were picked later in their careers. Vaibhav wasn't picked just because he's young. We felt that with a bit of work, he could succeed at this level."

But amid the soaring expectations, Dravid also made a measured plea to those watching from the outside. "We can't control how much people are going to talk about him or what the media writes about him," he said. "It's just about recognising this is what happens and putting a certain level of support around that and helping him navigate all of this attention while still allowing him the space to be a youngster.