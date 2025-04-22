Chameera replaces Mohit as DC opt to bowl against unchanged LSG
Tearaway quick Mayank Yadav is in LSG's Impact Subs list
Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Axar Patel called correctly at the toss, and opted to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow. Axar was wary of the dew setting in later in the evening.
LSG captain Rishabh Pant said that he would have preferred to bowl first too. He expected the pitch to start slow, and become better for batting later in the evening. While LSG were unchanged - tearaway quick Mayank Yadav is in their Impact Subs list - DC made one change by bringing in Dushmantha Chameera for Mohit Sharma.
This is Chameera's first game of the season and his first competitive fixture since February, when he played for DC's affiliate team in the UAE's ILT20, under coach Hemang Badani.
Faf du Plessis wasn't yet fit to return to action for DC. They might call up Donovan Ferreira or Jake Fraser-McGurk as an Impact player when they chase later in the evening.
Lucknow Super Giants: 1 Aiden Markram, 2 Mitchell Marsh, 3 Nicholas Pooran, 4 Rishabh Pant (capt, wk), 5 Abdul Samad, 6 David Miller, 7 Shardul Thakur, 8 Digvesh Rathi, 9 Ravi Bishnoi, 10 Avesh Khan, 11 Prince Yadav
Impact subs: Ayush Badoni, Mayank Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh
Delhi Capitals: 1 Abishek Porel, 2 Karun Nair, 3 KL Rahul (wk), 4 Axar Patel (capt), 5 Tristan Stubbs, 6 Ashutosh Sharma, 7 Vipraj Nigam, 8 Mitchell Starc, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Dushmantha Chameera, 11 Mukesh Kumar
Impact Subs: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay