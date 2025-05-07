RCB replace injured Padikkal with Agarwal; DC bring in Atal for Brook

Devdutt Padikkal has been sidelined from the rest of IPL 2025 with a hamstring injury. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have brought in his Karnataka captain Mayank Agarwal as his replacement.

Agarwal, 34, will join RCB for INR 1 crore. He returns to his home franchise, having played 35 matches for them between 2011 and 2013, scoring 492 runs at a strike rate of 128.79.

Padikkal's injury absence is a significant setback for RCB: his left-handedness around a cluster of right-handed batters worked well for the team in this IPL. He made 247 runs in ten innings at an average of 27.44 and strike rate of 150.60. It was a significant improvement from his previous season, when he averaged 5.42 and struck at 71.69.

"Technically, there were a few things I needed to change in order to be at my best," Padikkal said. "So DK [Dinesh Karthik, batting coach] and Andy [Flower, head coach] have worked on me relentlessly over the last couple of months, and that's really working now."

RCB are one win away from securing a spot in the playoffs this year. They play their next game against Lucknow Super Giants on Friday.

Sediqullah Atal made a half-century against Australia in the Champions Trophy • ICC/Getty Images

Atal replaces Brook at DC

Delhi Capitals (DC) have signed Afghanistan batter Sediqullah Atal as a replacement for Harry Brook , who had opted out of IPL 2025 before the start of the season. Brook had pulled out of his contract with DC for a second season running, and as a result he could face a two-year ban from the tournament.

Atal, 23, will join DC for his base price of INR 1.25 crore. A left-handed top-order batter, Atal has played 49 T20s so far, scoring 1507 runs at an average of 34.25 and strike rate of 131.27. This will be his first stint in the IPL.

"We are excited to welcome Atal to the Delhi Capitals," head coach Hemang Badani said. "He is an exciting, young talent who has impressed everyone with his performances for both the Afghanistan youth and senior teams. Going into this important phase of the tournament, his presence will certainly add depth to our batting line-up."