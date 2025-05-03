Matches (13)
News

Rain threat hangs over RCB-CSK game in Bengaluru

There is a 70% chance of rain on Saturday, and wet weather had also interrupted the training sessions of both teams on the eve of the game

Ashish Pant
02-May-2025 • 58 mins ago
The covers are being peeled off as rain finally relents in Bengaluru, Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2025, Bengaluru, April 18, 2025

Rain had affected the RCB-PBKS match in Bengaluru earlier this season  •  BCCI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) bid to get to 16 points and strengthen their chances of a top-two finish in IPL 2025 might take a hit, with a rain threat hanging over their home game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday.
There has been incessant rain in Bengaluru over the last two days, and it is likely to continue on match day as well. There is a 70% chance of rain on Saturday, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting that "rain or thundershowers would occur towards afternoon or evening" on May 3.
The weather played a part on match eve as well, interrupting the training sessions of both teams. CSK started their training around 3pm but could only practice for about 45 minutes before rain intervened. The players then resumed training by 4.30pm.
RCB held their practice session later, starting around 5pm. Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal batted for close to 45 minutes to an hour before it started hosing down, but this time the rain did not relent for another three hours and RCB's practice session had to be cancelled. There was also a thunderstorm and occasional lightning throughout the evening, which caused severe waterlogging in many parts of the city.
While CSK have already been knocked out of contention for the playoffs, after managing just two wins in ten games, this is a crucial game for RCB. They are currently third on the points table with seven wins and three losses. A win on Saturday will lift them to the top spot.
There was already a rain-shortened match in Bengaluru last month when rain cut short the RCB-Punjab Kings (PBKS) clash to 14-overs-a-side.
This is the first time that RCB will face CSK in Bengaluru since their high-octane clash in IPL 2024, when RCB's 27-run win helped them scrape through to the playoffs. When the two sides met earlier this season in Chennai, RCB won by 50 runs.
Royal Challengers BengaluruChennai Super KingsRCB vs CSKIndian Premier League

Ashish Pant is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo

