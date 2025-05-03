Rain threat hangs over RCB-CSK game in Bengaluru
There is a 70% chance of rain on Saturday, and wet weather had also interrupted the training sessions of both teams on the eve of the game
Suyash Sharma reveals surgery for hernia nearly stopped him from starting IPL 2025
Five CSK-RCB classics: from Morkel's takedown of Kohli to Dayal's epic last over
Dhoni's CSK vs Kohli's RCB - the IPL quiz
Hussey: 'We're not going to panic and throw everything out'
It's RCB vs CSK again, but will IPL's tastiest fixture have the same edge as before?
Ashish Pant is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo