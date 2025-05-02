Hussey: 'We're not going to panic and throw everything out'

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batting coach Michael Hussey has said that the franchise will "certainly not panic and throw everything out" despite having a poor IPL 2025 , where they were the first team to be knocked out of contention for the playoffs.

A number of things have gone wrong for CSK this season and they continue to remain at the bottom of the points table . They lost their captain Ruturaj Gaikwad to injury five games into the tournament, the top order and the middle order has not fired, while their bowling, barring Noor Ahmad, has blown hot and cold. Even CSK's fielding has been below average. They have dropped the second-most catches among all teams this season, drawing criticism from Dhoni after CSK's previous game against Punjab Kings (PBKS).

"We're certainly not going to panic and throw everything out just because it hasn't gone well this year, but we definitely need to tidy up on a few areas. We've made too many mistakes with bat and ball, and in the field for that matter," Hussey said ahead of CSK's game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Bengaluru. "I know we're sort of sitting at the bottom of the table and we haven't won many games, but I actually don't think we're too far away.

"We have got some match-winning players in that line-up for a number of reasons and it hasn't quite gone the way we would have liked it, but I still think we're close and we can definitely compete with any team in the competition.

"It's fine margins in this competition because you've got the best players from all around the world and little things that go with you or against you can be the difference between having success and not."

Among a lot of things that haven't gone CSK's way, the way fortress Chepauk has been breached is hurting them the most, according to Hussey. They have lost five home games in an IPL season for the first time, which has contributed to their early exit for the race to the playoffs

"It's surprising, isn't it, to lose so many games at home," Hussey said. "I think other teams are getting better at playing at Chepauk as well. They've been going into this tournament a long time, so they'll pick up things along the way. I think the dew has played a bit of a factor as well. It's made it a little bit easier batting second, and we've unfortunately been on the wrong side of the toss a few times, so that probably hasn't helped, and it's a tight competition.

"But I don't think it necessarily comes down to just at Chepauk. I think it's just the way we play in general. So it doesn't matter if we're playing at Chepauk or away. I still think the results probably would have gone that way.

"Yeah, it's something that's hurt us because we love playing in front of our home fans, and they turn up in great numbers and support us every time, and we love to have big wins in front of them. It has been disappointing, certainly, to lose games at home."

CSK have four more games left in the tournament, three away in Bengaluru, Kolkata and Ahmedabad and one at home against Rajasthan Royals (RR). With the playoffs qualification out of their hands, what do CSK want to achieve in the remaining matches?

"A few more wins would be nice by the end of the season, definitely," Hussey said. "And I guess a lot more clarity on the players that we've got. We're getting information every game, which will help the management and coaching staff and the captain to make more informed decisions moving forward.