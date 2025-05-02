Five CSK-RCB classics: from Morkel's takedown of Kohli to Dayal's epic last over

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have played like neighbours with a long history. One side has kept winning titles. The other has often found ways not to. Through all that, they've built a rivalry that's given the IPL some of its strangest finishes and most replayed highlights. Here are five classics.

Openers and Ashwin drub RCB

IPL 2011, final, Chepauk

CSK celebrate their title win in 2011 • Associated Press

Morkel takes Kohli down

IPL 2012, Chepauk

CSK needed 43 off two overs when, lacking options, RCB captain Daniel Vettori chucked the ball to Virat Kohli for the 19th. Albie Morkel smashed him for 4, 6, 4, 6, 2, 6 to leave 15 to win off the 20th. Vinay Kumar dismissed Morkel, but after a couple of Dwayne Bravo blows, it came down to three to win off the last ball. Ravindra Jadeja edged Vinay Kumar for a boundary to complete the heist.

RP Singh blows it

IPL 2013, Chepauk

Kohli had begun to celebrate when Ravindra Jadeja edged the final ball, bowled by RP Singh, straight to deep third only to see that the umpire had called a front-foot no ball. CSK needed two off the final ball and managed to run one while the ball was in the air, giving them the win. Singh had 16 to defend in the final over and came back strong after Jadeja took 10 off the first two. But he overstepped on the final ball to leave Kohli fuming.

Ravindra Jadeja completes the winning run while umpire Anil Chaudhary signals a no-ball • BCCI

RCB survive Dhoni epic

IPL 2019, Chinnaswamy

Chasing 162, CSK sunk to 28 for 4 in 5.5 overs. Dhoni steadied the ship even as more wickets fell around him. He began his acceleration in the 16th over and, in typical Dhoni style, took it to the last over. CSK needed 26 off Umesh Yadav. Dhoni went 4, 6, 6, 2, 6 to leave two to get off one. But he missed the last ball, and Parthiv Patel hit the stumps direct from behind to give RCB the win. Dhoni finished with 84* off 42 balls.

RCB's biggest moment

IPL 2024, Chinnaswamy