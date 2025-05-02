Five CSK-RCB classics: from Morkel's takedown of Kohli to Dayal's epic last over
The teams have built a rivalry that's given the IPL some of its strangest finishes and most replayed highlights
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have played like neighbours with a long history. One side has kept winning titles. The other has often found ways not to. Through all that, they've built a rivalry that's given the IPL some of its strangest finishes and most replayed highlights. Here are five classics.
Openers and Ashwin drub RCB
IPL 2011, final, Chepauk
IPL 2011, final, Chepauk
The only final between these two teams was one-sided. CSK's openers Michael Hussey (63 off 45) and M Vijay (95 off 52) took them to 205. Chris Gayle was the one threat to the total, but MS Dhoni bowled R Ashwin to him first up, and the ploy worked. RCB's innings never took off and they lost by 58 runs. CSK lifted the trophy for the second straight year.
Morkel takes Kohli down
IPL 2012, Chepauk
IPL 2012, Chepauk
CSK needed 43 off two overs when, lacking options, RCB captain Daniel Vettori chucked the ball to Virat Kohli for the 19th. Albie Morkel smashed him for 4, 6, 4, 6, 2, 6 to leave 15 to win off the 20th. Vinay Kumar dismissed Morkel, but after a couple of Dwayne Bravo blows, it came down to three to win off the last ball. Ravindra Jadeja edged Vinay Kumar for a boundary to complete the heist.
RP Singh blows it
IPL 2013, Chepauk
IPL 2013, Chepauk
Kohli had begun to celebrate when Ravindra Jadeja edged the final ball, bowled by RP Singh, straight to deep third only to see that the umpire had called a front-foot no ball. CSK needed two off the final ball and managed to run one while the ball was in the air, giving them the win. Singh had 16 to defend in the final over and came back strong after Jadeja took 10 off the first two. But he overstepped on the final ball to leave Kohli fuming.
RCB survive Dhoni epic
IPL 2019, Chinnaswamy
IPL 2019, Chinnaswamy
Chasing 162, CSK sunk to 28 for 4 in 5.5 overs. Dhoni steadied the ship even as more wickets fell around him. He began his acceleration in the 16th over and, in typical Dhoni style, took it to the last over. CSK needed 26 off Umesh Yadav. Dhoni went 4, 6, 6, 2, 6 to leave two to get off one. But he missed the last ball, and Parthiv Patel hit the stumps direct from behind to give RCB the win. Dhoni finished with 84* off 42 balls.
RCB's biggest moment
IPL 2024, Chinnaswamy
IPL 2024, Chinnaswamy
CSK weren't winning the game, but with Dhoni at the crease, playoff qualification prospects were alive with 17 needed in the final over. Dhoni had already smashed a massive six off the first ball, but Dayal's back-of-the-hand slower one had him caught next ball. The magic seemed to leave with him. With 10 needed off 2 balls to qualify, the stage was still set for a CSK heist. But Dayal held his nerve against Jadeja. The win completed RCB's remarkable six-match winning streak and sealed their place in the playoffs.
Varun Shetty is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo