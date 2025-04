15-0 Mumbai Indians' (MI) record while defending a target of Mumbai Indians' (MI) record while defending a target of 200-plus runs in the IPL. The highest successful chase against MI in the IPL is 196 by Rajasthan Royals (RR) in 2020.

MI and Delhi Capitals (DC) are the only teams with a 100% win record while defending 200-plus targets in the IPL. DC have won all 13 IPL matches while defending 200-plus targets

2520 Days between Days between Karun Nair 's previous two fifties in the IPL - against CSK in 2018 and MI on Sunday. It is the longest gap between fifty-plus scores for any batter in the IPL. Nair, however, batted only six times during this seven-year gap.

Travis Head had the previous longest gap between his fifties with 2516 days - against KKR in 2017 and MI in 2024. Head batted only once during that gap and did not feature in any of the six seasons between 2018 and 2023.

3 Run-outs off three consecutive balls to end DC's chase. It is the first instance of run-outs on three successive deliveries in the IPL. It was only the fifth instance where there have been run-outs in three consecutive balls in men's T20s (where fall-of-wickets information is available).

1 Tilak Varma 's 59 on Sunday was his first half-century in the IPL to end up on the winning side. Each of his previous seven fifties in the IPL came in a losing cause.

83.7 Win probability for DC as per ESPNCricinfo's forecaster after 11.3 overs in the chase. They needed 71 further runs off 51 balls with eight wickets in hand.

DC's win probability was 70.84 % at the end of the 13th over before the change of ball. DC needed 61 runs with six wickets in hand, but lost all those for only 48 in six overs.

4 Consecutive wins for DC in IPL 2025 before ending their unbeaten run by losing to MI on Sunday. There have been six instances of a team starting an IPL season with four consecutive wins previously, but only one team managed to win five in five - RR in 2015.

26 Runs that Nair scored off Runs that Nair scored off Jasprit Bumrah in the nine balls he faced. All those came in the powerplay, the most any batter has scored off Bumrah in this phase in a T20 match (where ball-by-ball data is available).