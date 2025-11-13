MI bring in Thakur, Rutherford in trade window ; Arjun Tendulkar to head to LSG

ESPNcricinfo has learned that MI reached an in-principle agreement with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to get Thakur via an all-cash trade deal, for INR 2 crore. MI acquired Rutherford from Gujarat Titans (GT) for INR 2.6 crore, the same amount for which GT bought him in the last auction.

Thakur could now become a quiz question as this is the third trade involving him in the IPL; in 2017, Rising Pune Supergiant had bought him from Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), and before the 2023 season Kolkata Knight Riders procured him from Delhi Capitals. Both those trades were also all-cash deals.

Thakur, who had gone unsold at the 2025 mega auction and was to join Essex in the County Championship, was picked by LSG as a replacement for Mohsin Khan at his base price of INR 2 crore. It seemed like a good investment on the part of LSG's mentor at the time, Zaheer Khan, as he took six wickets in his first two matches in IPL 2025. Thakur, however, struggled after that, playing only ten matches and taking 13 wickets with an economy rate of 11.02.

The move to MI is a homecoming of sorts for Thakur. He was a support bowler for MI from 2010-12 and was also appointed Mumbai captain in domestic cricket for this season.

Rutherford is now headed to his fourth IPL side, after representing Delhi Capitals (2019), RCB (2022) and GT last season. He was also part of the MI squad in 2020 and KKR in 2024, but didn't get a game in those seasons. He had played 13 games for GT earlier this season, for 291 runs at an average of 32.22 and strike rate of 157.29.

MI set to release Arjun Tendulkar to LSG

MI and LSG have also agreed on a separate trade deal involving Arjun Tendulkar , who has been playing for MI since IPL 2023. It is learnt the left-arm fast bowler, who was bought by MI for INR 30 lakh last year, has been traded to LSG. It is also learnt that MI have decided to release Tendulkar so he could possibly get more playing opportunities at LSG.