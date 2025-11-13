IPL beckons as Jonny Bairstow extends time at Yorkshire's helm

Jonny Bairstow has signed a new three-year contract that will see him continue as Yorkshire's captain in the County Championship but possibly miss the first two months of next season to play in the IPL.

Bairstow's two-year central contract only expired at the end of the 2025 season, more than a year after his most recent England appearance, and he has committed his long-term future to his boyhood club. At 36, he has resisted the temptation to become a T20 specialist and instead will continue to lead Yorkshire in the Championship after his appointment as captain this year.

However, Bairstow could miss the first block of fixtures next year if selected in the IPL auction. Under the league's regulations, he is not available for retention by Mumbai Indians after scores of 47 and 38 in his two appearances as a late replacement this year, but ESPNcricinfo has learned that he plans to enter the auction for 2026, which is expected to be held next month.

Yorkshire finished seventh in Division One of the Championship last year and second-bottom of the North Group in the T20 Blast, though did reach the semi-finals of the Metro Bank Cup with a young side.

Gavin Hamilton, their director of cricket, said he was "absolutely delighted" that Bairstow had committed to a long-term contract. "Jonny remains one of the best batters in the English game, capable of changing a game single-handedly, and we are very lucky to have him in our side," he said.

Bairstow has been at Headingley this week for pre-season fitness testing but will spend much of his winter playing overseas, with contracts lined up with MI Emirates in the ILT20 and Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20.

"I'm delighted to have signed a contract extension and am looking forward to playing my part in what is a hugely exciting period for Yorkshire," Bairstow said. "Having come through the age-groups and spent all of my career here, it was the only real choice for me, and I'll continue to wear the White Rose with pride over the next three years.