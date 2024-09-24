Ishan Kishan picked in Rest of India squad for Irani Cup

Padikkal and Sai Sudharsan have, however, recently embraced opportunities in the middle order. Padikkal batted at No. 4 on Test debut against England earlier this year in Dharamsala.

Thakur, who picked up the injury during India's tour of South Africa late last year, hasn't played any professional cricket since IPL 2024. With a tour of Australia coming up, he will be hoping to bounce back into contention He last played for India in the first Test in Centurion in that South Africa series., before returning to perform for Mumbai during the Ranji knockouts.