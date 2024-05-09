Ireland could play men's T20 World Cup on expired contracts

The board and the players association are still in negotiations

Ireland's men could play next month's T20 World Cup on expired central contracts as Cricket Ireland (CI) and the Irish Cricketers' Association (ICA) continue to work out the details of their first Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which will underpin players' deals.

CI announced their central contracts for 2023-24 last March, with 14 men's players in the final year of a two-year contract and seven others signing one-year deals. Those contracts expired at the end of February but players have effectively been playing under the terms of those deals since, which have rolled over indefinitely until negotiations for 2024-25 are complete.

The Irish Times reported on Thursday - the day before Ireland men's T20I series against Pakistan - that male players rejected CI's most recent contract offer last week, while centrally-contracted female players delayed their decision until after the recently-concluded T20 World Cup Qualifiers.

Ireland's men have a packed calendar over the next two weeks, playing seven T20Is between May 10-24 against Pakistan, Netherlands and Scotland. They will then fly to the United States for the T20 World Cup where they face India, Pakistan, USA and Canada in Group A, and their busy schedule is not conducive to contract negotiations.