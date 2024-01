Is Aaron Finch the only Australian to score 10,000 runs in T20s?

Turning to the footballer Theo Walcott, there were stories around the time he was first selected for England in 2006 that claimed he was the grandson, or great-nephew, of Clyde Walcott . However, it doesn't seem to be true: in an interview with thenot long before his death later in 2006, Walcott said: "He's definitely not a relative. As far as I know, he has no family connection to me whatsoever. If I was his great-uncle then his grandfather would have to be my brother. I have a brother, Keith, but he doesn't have any kids. We are a small family and the only people carrying on the name are my two grandsons. I don't have any first or second cousins with the Walcott name."