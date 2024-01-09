Was the India-South Africa Test in Cape Town really the shortest of all time?

Writing in the Sydney Mail, the former New South Wales player Eric Barbour pointed out that Ironmonger's astonishing figures "emphasise what golden opportunities have been lost by Australian selectors in the past in allowing this big-hearted and consistent bowler to reach a ripe middle age without having a trip to England." Although Ironmonger - by then 50 - did play in the Ashes at home the following summer in the Bodyline series, he never did go to England.