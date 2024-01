Was the India-South Africa Test in Cape Town really the shortest of all time?

If we include both sides in completed Tests, there are three batters who have made a single score that constituted more than a third of the runs in that particular Test. It's no great surprise to find Don Bradman top of the pile: his 185 against India in Brisbane in 1947-48 was 34.39% of the match total of 538 runs. When John Edrich amassed 310 not out against New Zealand at Headingley in 1965, it was 34.25% of the match runs (905), while Inzamam-ul-Haq 's 329 for Pakistan against New Zealand in Lahore in 2002 was 34.20% of the match total of 962 runs.