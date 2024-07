Is Virat Kohli's 76 the highest individual score in a T20 World Cup final?

The 59th over of Leicestershire's innings, delivered by the England Test seamer Ollie Robinson, cost 43 runs. The sequence was 6,4,4,6,4,4,4,4,1, the second, sixth, and eighth deliveries being no-balls that also incurred two-run penalties. The only first-class over to leak more runs was the somewhat contrived instance of 77 by Wellington's Bert Vance, in a New Zealand Shell Trophy match against Canterbury in Christchurch in 1989-90: he bowled 17 deliberate no-balls, most of them inviting full-tosses, in an attempt to keep the opposition interested in chasing their target. In the end the umpires and scorers lost count: there were only five legitimate balls in the over, and Canterbury finished just one short of victory, as this article recalls. John Morrison, Wellington's captain, said: "I nearly had heart failure when I learnt a little time after the game that Canterbury only needed one to win."