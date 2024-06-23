2.45pm Each and every Sussex player comes up to console and congratulate in equal measure. Among the records Louis Kimber smashed in his extraordinary 243 from 127 balls was the most runs in a Championship over (43) and the most sixes (21). But the number he really wanted was 464... 445 is not quite enough! He's pretty despondent as he leaves the pitch, but there's nothing but glory on show in that innings.