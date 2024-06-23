Matches (13)
T20 World Cup (2)
WI Academy in IRE (1)
ENG v NZ (W) (1)
SL vs WI [W] (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (3)

Sussex vs Leics, 31st Match at Brighton, County DIV2, Jun 23 2024 - Match Result

RESULT
31st Match, Hove, June 23 - 26, 2024, County Championship Division Two
PrevNext
Sussex FlagSussex
442 & 296/6d
Leicestershire FlagLeicestershire
(T:464) 275 & 445

Sussex won by 18 runs

Summary
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
Stats
Table
News
Photos
Fan Ratings
What will be the toss result?
SUSS Win & Bat
56%
LEICS Win & Bat
9%
SUSS Win & Bowl
27%
LEICS Win & Bowl
9%
Match centre 
Scorecard summary
Sussex 442/10(102 overs)
1st INNINGS
John Simpson
183* (258)
Ian Holland
4/64 (24)
Oli Carter
96 (142)
Scott Currie
3/86 (16)
Leicestershire 275/10(70.3 overs)
1st INNINGS
Peter Handscomb
92 (176)
Sean Hunt
4/70 (11.3)
Wiaan Mulder
53 (82)
Ollie Robinson
3/36 (13)
Sussex 296/6(69 overs)
2nd INNINGS
Tom Alsop
81* (122)
Scott Currie
2/28 (10)
Sean Hunt
65 (118)
Ian Holland
1/35 (10)
Leicestershire 445/10(80.4 overs)
2nd INNINGS
Louis Kimber
243 (127)
Jack Carson
3/99 (21)
Rishi Patel
41 (48)
James Coles
3/95 (15)
View full scorecard

2.45pm Each and every Sussex player comes up to console and congratulate in equal measure. Among the records Louis Kimber smashed in his extraordinary 243 from 127 balls was the most runs in a Championship over (43) and the most sixes (21). But the number he really wanted was 464... 445 is not quite enough! He's pretty despondent as he leaves the pitch, but there's nothing but glory on show in that innings.

Thanks for tuning into County Cricket Pop-Up Comms. I'm heading back across the feeds to Chester-le-Street, where England's women are taking on New Zealand. From Andrew Miller, see you next time.

80.4
W
McAndrew to Kimber, OUT

bowled him! Kimber's magnificence falls short! It was back of a length, straight as they come, he swished eagerly into the leg-side, but can only under-edge the ball into his own stumps! Here ends one of the most valiant innings ever witnessed in first-class cricket!

Louis Kimber b McAndrew 243 (127b 20x4 21x6 176m) SR: 191.33

Barry: "Far more exciting than England in Cologne last night. Not hard really, I know...."

80.3
McAndrew to Kimber, no run

right in his arc this time, but drilled straight at cover

80.2
McAndrew to Kimber, no run

backs away, McAndrew follows him on the short ball, clothed into the off-side

80.1
McAndrew to Kimber, no run

slower ball, clipped out to deep midwicket, but there's no danger of taking a run there

Singles everywhere with the boundaries manned

end of over 8010 runs
LEICS: 445/9CRR: 5.56 
Josh Hull0 (2b)
Louis Kimber243 (123b 20x4 21x6)
Ollie Robinson 20-2-105-2
Nathan McAndrew 12-2-45-1

Hassan Ali: "Never have I ever logged into ball by ball commentary for some random county game. This is special!" Welcome to County Cricket Pop-Up Comms! It's locally famous...

79.6
Robinson to Hull, no run

round the wicket, full length, speared into the toes, clipped to short leg

Three slips

79.5
1
Robinson to Kimber, 1 run

opens the face again, another single guided out to cover. Hull will have one ball to survive

79.4
2
Robinson to Kimber, 2 runs

attempted yorker, opens the face on the full length and guides the drive out to deep cover. Robinson gives Lamb the stare as he fails to prevent the second

79.3
Robinson to Kimber, no run

wide line, Kimber flings his hand into an inside-out smash, but can't connect

79.2
Robinson to Kimber, no run

cuffed down the ground again, but under-edged on this occasion. It wobbles into space behind the bowler, but they turn down the run for now

79.1
6
Robinson to Kimber, SIX runs

dispatched down the ground! Preposterous pick-up, kneeling onto the front foot, reaching the wide line on a full length, and straight as a die back over Robbo's head!

79.1
1w
Robinson to Kimber, 1 wide

that's a horror wide! Attempted back-of-the-hander I suspect. But it slipped out sideways and barely hit the cut strip

Robinson is back. What's 29 runs when you've taken 43 from one over?

end of over 791 run • 1 wicket
LEICS: 435/9CRR: 5.50 
Josh Hull0 (1b)
Louis Kimber234 (118b 20x4 20x6)
Nathan McAndrew 12-2-45-1
Ollie Robinson 19-2-95-2

Bevan: "If you take away all those boundaries, Kimber has hit a very beautiful 34 off 78 deliveries!"

78.6
McAndrew to Hull, no run

round the wicket, fended to the on-side on the back foot

Three slips now for Hull's only ball of the over. And a short leg

29 to win, one man left. Josh Hull has long levers of his own, but it's all on Kimber now!

78.5
W
McAndrew to Mike, OUT

lofted straight to mid-off! Oh my, that's a terrible way to go... just a tame chip in the air, neither driving nor defensive, Robinson barely moved to swallow the lobbed chance

Ben Mike c Robinson b McAndrew 3 (8b 0x4 0x6 16m) SR: 37.5

Rog K: "Always a pleasure to have pop-up comms on the fourth day. But you missed THAT over..." It has been back-filled for posterity!

78.4
McAndrew to Mike, no run

tight line on a full length, Mike strokes it into the covers with a full face

78.3
1
McAndrew to Kimber, 1 run

rolls his wrists into a pull to deep backward square, and takes the single

78.2
McAndrew to Kimber, no run

fired way down the leg side, Kimber swings with one hand but can't connect

78.1
McAndrew to Kimber, no run

back of a length, climbs past Kimber's edge but doesn't clip it

end of over 788 runs
LEICS: 434/8CRR: 5.56 
Louis Kimber233 (115b 20x4 20x6)
Ben Mike3 (6b)
Ollie Robinson 19-2-95-2
Danny Lamb 4-0-26-0
77.6
1b
Robinson to Kimber, 1 bye

keeps horribly low but misses the stumps! Kimber stabs down his bat, the keeper can't gather either, and crucially Kimber turns a near dismissal into a single to keep the strike!

77.5
6
Robinson to Kimber, SIX runs

bottom-handed launch over wide long-on! That is incredible hitting! Utterly nailed off the toes, in the air and flat over the ropes!

77.4
1
Robinson to Mike, 1 run

in behind the line and nudges a single down to deep third

Read full commentary
Match details
County Ground, Hove
TossLeicestershire, elected to field first
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days23,24,25,26 June 2024 - day (4-day match)
Umpires
England
Neil Pratt
England
Paul Baldwin
Match Referee
England
Peter Such
PointsSussex 23, Leicestershire 4
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Leics Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
RK Patel
bowled4148
IG Holland
caught3395
LJ Hill
caught2134
LP Goldsworthy
caught1531
PSP Handscomb
caught16
PWA Mulder
lbw2144
SW Currie
caught117
LPJ Kimber
bowled243127
OB Cox
lbw3482
BWM Mike
caught38
J Hull
not out02
Extras(b 7, lb 4, nb 20, w 1)
Total445(10 wkts; 80.4 ovs)
<1 / 3>

County Championship Division Two

TEAMMWLDPT
SUSS8413132
MIDDX8305124
YORKS812599
GLAM811697
LEICS801796
NHNTS801794
GLOUC812492
DERBS802575
Full Table