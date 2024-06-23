bowled him! Kimber's magnificence falls short! It was back of a length, straight as they come, he swished eagerly into the leg-side, but can only under-edge the ball into his own stumps! Here ends one of the most valiant innings ever witnessed in first-class cricket!
Sussex vs Leics, 31st Match at Brighton, County DIV2, Jun 23 2024 - Match Result
2.45pm Each and every Sussex player comes up to console and congratulate in equal measure. Among the records Louis Kimber smashed in his extraordinary 243 from 127 balls was the most runs in a Championship over (43) and the most sixes (21). But the number he really wanted was 464... 445 is not quite enough! He's pretty despondent as he leaves the pitch, but there's nothing but glory on show in that innings.
Barry: "Far more exciting than England in Cologne last night. Not hard really, I know...."
right in his arc this time, but drilled straight at cover
backs away, McAndrew follows him on the short ball, clothed into the off-side
slower ball, clipped out to deep midwicket, but there's no danger of taking a run there
Singles everywhere with the boundaries manned
Hassan Ali: "Never have I ever logged into ball by ball commentary for some random county game. This is special!" Welcome to County Cricket Pop-Up Comms! It's locally famous...
round the wicket, full length, speared into the toes, clipped to short leg
Three slips
opens the face again, another single guided out to cover. Hull will have one ball to survive
attempted yorker, opens the face on the full length and guides the drive out to deep cover. Robinson gives Lamb the stare as he fails to prevent the second
wide line, Kimber flings his hand into an inside-out smash, but can't connect
cuffed down the ground again, but under-edged on this occasion. It wobbles into space behind the bowler, but they turn down the run for now
dispatched down the ground! Preposterous pick-up, kneeling onto the front foot, reaching the wide line on a full length, and straight as a die back over Robbo's head!
that's a horror wide! Attempted back-of-the-hander I suspect. But it slipped out sideways and barely hit the cut strip
Robinson is back. What's 29 runs when you've taken 43 from one over?
Bevan: "If you take away all those boundaries, Kimber has hit a very beautiful 34 off 78 deliveries!"
round the wicket, fended to the on-side on the back foot
Three slips now for Hull's only ball of the over. And a short leg
29 to win, one man left. Josh Hull has long levers of his own, but it's all on Kimber now!
lofted straight to mid-off! Oh my, that's a terrible way to go... just a tame chip in the air, neither driving nor defensive, Robinson barely moved to swallow the lobbed chance
Rog K: "Always a pleasure to have pop-up comms on the fourth day. But you missed THAT over..." It has been back-filled for posterity!
tight line on a full length, Mike strokes it into the covers with a full face
rolls his wrists into a pull to deep backward square, and takes the single
fired way down the leg side, Kimber swings with one hand but can't connect
back of a length, climbs past Kimber's edge but doesn't clip it
keeps horribly low but misses the stumps! Kimber stabs down his bat, the keeper can't gather either, and crucially Kimber turns a near dismissal into a single to keep the strike!
bottom-handed launch over wide long-on! That is incredible hitting! Utterly nailed off the toes, in the air and flat over the ropes!
in behind the line and nudges a single down to deep third
|County Ground, Hove
|Toss
|Leicestershire, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|23,24,25,26 June 2024 - day (4-day match)
|Umpires
|Match Referee
|Points
|Sussex 23, Leicestershire 4
Louis Kimber: 'You don't get many days like that in your career'
Louis Kimber's 243 from 127 rewrites record books as Leicestershire fall agonisingly short
Carson leads Sussex victory push after Hunt's batting cameo
Handscomb battles but Hunt four-for keeps Sussex on top
|PLAYER NAME
|R
|B
|bowled
|41
|48
|caught
|33
|95
|caught
|21
|34
|caught
|15
|31
|caught
|1
|6
|lbw
|21
|44
|caught
|1
|17
|bowled
|243
|127
|lbw
|34
|82
|caught
|3
|8
|not out
|0
|2
|Extras
|(b 7, lb 4, nb 20, w 1)
|Total
|445(10 wkts; 80.4 ovs)