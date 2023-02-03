Joginder Sharma announces retirement from all forms of cricket

"I will be exploring new opportunities in the world of cricket and the business side of it," former India medium pacer says

"My journey from 2002-2017 has been the most wonderful years of my life for it was an honour representing India at the highest level of sport," Joginder said in a statement. "To all my team-mates, coaches, mentors and support staff: It has been an absolute privilege to have played with you all, and, I thank you all for helping turn my dream into reality.

"I am excited to announce that I will be exploring new opportunities in the world of cricket & the business side of it, where I will also continue to participate in the sport that I love and challenge myself in new and different environment. I believe that this is the next step in my journey as a cricketer and I look forward to this new chapter in my life."

Joginder represented India in four ODIs and as many T20Is between 2004 and 2007, picking up a total of five wickets. In the final moments of the 2007 T20 World Cup final against Pakistan, Joginder was handed the ball by captain MS Dhoni to bowl the final over. With Pakistan needing six runs off four balls with one wicket remaining, he got Misbah to scoop to Sreesanth at short fine-leg and set off the celebrations. He never played for India again.

He was part of Chennai Super Kings in the IPL for the first four seasons, where he picked up 12 wickets in 16 matches. Representing Haryana in domestic cricket, he played a total of 77 first-class matches, 80 List A matches, and 43 T20s. He last played competitive cricket in 2017, for Haryana in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.