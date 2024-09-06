John Sadler sacked as Northamptonshire coach after Vitality Blast exit
Head coach pays price for poor season, as assistants take over for remainder of campaign
Northamptonshire have sacked head coach John Sadler, the day after their quarter-final defeat to Somerset in the T20 Blast effectively ended their season.
Northants are winless in Division Two of the County Championship and finished eighth out of nine teams in their Metro Bank One-Day Cup group, winning two games out of eight. The Blast had been the one bright spark in an otherwise miserable season, but Thursday night's defeat knocked them out of the competition.
Sadler took over from David Ripley in September 2021 and oversaw a sixth-placed finish in Division One of the Championship in his first full season in charge. But results have tailed off, with only two Championship wins last year - culminating in relegation - and a winless 2024 campaign in the second tier.
Adam Rossington and Josh Cobb both left the club during Sadler's tenure after strained relationships with him, while Emilio Gay did not feature in the squad for Thursday's quarter-final after agreeing a move to Durham at the end of the season. Tom Taylor also rejected a new contract with the club to join Worcestershire during Sadler's time in charge.
Northants confirmed on Friday that they have "parted company" with Sadler. "Throughout his tenure at Wantage Road, [he] has led the club with professionalism, dedication and a strong work ethic… and has been a much valued member of the Northamptonshire team," a club statement said. "Everyone at the club wishes him well in his future career."
The club's assistant coaches - Rory Kleinveldt, Greg Smith and Graeme White - will take charge for Northants' three remaining Championship fixtures. "The process for recruitment of a replacement for the position is underway," Northants added.