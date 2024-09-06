Banton, Kohler-Cadmore make the difference as Somerset overpower Northants

Somerset 215 for 3 (Banton 75, Kohler-Cadmore 63) beat Northamptonshire 198 for 5 (Willey 57) by 17 runs

Tom Banton smashed 75 off just 43 balls to set up a Somerset victory over Northamptonshire Steelbacks and book the reigning champions a place at Vitality Blast Finals Day.

Banton made hay against an often-wayward Northamptonshire attack, hitting five sixes and six fours as Somerset racked up an intimidating 215 for three at a sold-out Wantage Road.

Banton was the dominant partner in a stand of 125 in 11.3 overs with Tom Kohler-Cadmore who at first struggled to get going before finding his groove and registering 63 off just 43 balls with two fours and five sixes.

Steelbacks captain David Willey led a spirited run chase, contributing 57 off just 39 deliveries (two fours, four sixes), finding good support from Saif Zaib, Ricardo Vasconcelos and Justin Broad to keep the hosts in the hunt. But with Somerset's skipper Lewis Gregory taking three wickets for 35 the target ultimately proved beyond their reach as they closed 17 runs short..

Earlier Willey struck in the second over having Will Smeed (6) caught behind, but both Willey and Ben Sanderson gifted Somerset free runs as they sent down a series of wide legside deliveries.

Banton showed early intent, smashing Willey through the covers, but nearly holed out as the ball held up in the wind. Next ball though he crunched one down the ground and hit the next over deep point, Somerset ending the powerplay on 49 for one.

With strong winds making it difficult to judge high catches, Gus Miller failed to get into position to take a straightforward chance off a leading edge from Kohler-Cadmore on 7.

Banton though had no problem locating the boundary, punishing a loose Freddie Heldreich over with consecutive sixes over deep midwicket, reaching his half-century off 31 balls.

Kohler-Cadmore finally hit his stride with a big six over long-off followed by two further boundaries as Australian overseas spinner Ashton Agar conceded 23 off an expensive over. Kohler-Cadmore added two further sixes off the next over, Justin Broad in the firing line this time.

Banton's departure came thanks to some excellent fielding on the boundary as he attempted to hit Saif Zaib for six. First Broad held onto the ball before tossing it to George Bartlett to complete the catch as he stepped over the rope.

Kohler-Cadmore survived a strong appeal for a stumping, the third umpire deeming the delivery a no ball because the keeper's gloves were in front of the stumps. The batter duly put the free hit away for a six, going on to reach his half-century off 38 balls before muscling Agar out of the ground for yet another maximum. It took a spectacular diving catch from Zaib at deep midwicket to finally remove the Somerset man, Sanderson finally getting one in the wickets column.

Sean Dickson (33) and Lewis Gregory (20) shared a stand of 44 in the last 3.4 overs, the skipper ending proceedings with an audacious reverse ramp off White for six.

Northamptonshire began their innings in persistent rain, losing George Bartlett in Craig Overton's opening over with a chip to midwicket.

Willey though showed real intent against Josh Davey, smashing him down the ground for four and depositing him over long-off for six.

Despite a broken hand, Vasconcelos was manoeuvring the ball nicely, ramping Jake Ball for six as Northamptonshire finished the powerplay on 52 for one. Willey got the crowd singing by pummelling Overton straight for six and swinging Gregory over fine leg into the gardens on Wellingborough Road.

Vasconcelos (30) was caught at fine leg off Gregory, but after a slow start, Broad (29) hit his straps, scooping Ben Green for six and four off consecutive balls and pulling the next delivery for another boundary.

The Steelbacks reached 92 for two after 10 overs ahead of Somerset, but still behind the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern equation.

Broad reverse swept Roelof van der Merwe for four and six to keep the scoreboard ticking but fell in tame fashion giving Gregory a straightforward return catch.

Zaib (32) picked up the baton, sending a Green delivery over fine leg and dissecting the field with great precision, while Willey brought up his half-century off 35 balls.

Northamptonshire started the last five overs needing 79 to win and despite taking a blow to the helmet, Zaib swung Gregory high over fine leg for six before becoming Gregory's third wicket when he skied a catch to mid-on.

Willey continued to press, hitting Ball down the ground before he was caught on the cover boundary.