News

Cayman T10 injury rules Bopara out of Northants' Blast quarter-final

Teenage seamer Raphy Weatherall also out for season with back stress fracture

ESPNcricinfo staff
29-Aug-2024 • 1 hr ago
David Willey and Ravi Bopara celebrate the fall of a wicket, Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Derbyshire Falcons, Vitality Blast, Wantage Road, May 30, 2024

Bopara celebrates with David Willey  •  Getty Images

A finger injury sustained playing in a T10 league in the Cayman Islands has ruled Ravi Bopara out of the T20 Blast's knockout stages.
Bopara is the fifth-highest run-scorer in Blast history and won the competition with Essex, his boyhood club, in 2019. He joined Sussex the following season and signed for Northamptonshire earlier this year on a T20-only contract.
He made a significant impact with bat and ball in the group stages. He was Northants' second-highest run-scorer and third-highest wicket-taker as they finished second in the North Group, reaching the knockout stages for only the second time since their 2016 title and securing a home quarter-final.
They will face Somerset at Wantage Road on September 5, but Bopara has been ruled out. He has undergone surgery after sustaining a finger injury while playing for Miami Lions in the inaugural Max60 tournament in the Cayman Islands, a privately-owned T10 league which is not affiliated to Cricket West Indies and took place last week.
"Bopara ruptured the tendon in a finger on his right hand while attempting a caught-and-bowled," Northants said in a club statement. "[He] has had surgery but will need three weeks of recovery time."
Raphy Weatherall, the 19-year-old seamer who took 11 group-stage wickets in the Blast, has also been ruled out for the rest of the season due to a lower-back stress fracture, a common injury among young fast bowlers.
Northants will also be without Sikandar Raza for the quarter-finals and are waiting to hear from Cricket South Africa whether Matthew Breetzke will be made available to play. Ashton Agar, the Australian allrounder, has been cleared to return.
Ravi BoparaRaphael WeatherallNorthamptonshireNorthants vs SomersetVitality BlastMAX60 Caribbean

