Northants vs Somerset, 3rd Quarter Final at Northampton, T20 Blast, Sep 05 2024 - Live Cricket Score

3rd Quarter Final (D/N), Northampton, September 05, 2024, Vitality Blast
Northamptonshire FlagNorthamptonshire
Somerset FlagSomerset
Tomorrow
5:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 01:24
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
Match details
County Ground, Northampton
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
Match days5 September 2024 - daynight (20-over match)
Vitality Blast

North Group
TEAMMWLPTNRR
BEARS14104201.308
NHNTS148418-0.151
LANCS1474171.109
DURH147615-0.325
LEICS146614-0.119
DERBS1467130.112
YORKS146713-0.035
WORCS144108-0.192
NOTTS14398-1.699
South Group
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SUR1493200.777
SUSS1495180.607
SOM1485170.497
GLOUC1476150.503
ESSEX1476150.201
GLAM146713-0.592
HANTS144711-0.556
MIDDX14389-1.487
KENT144108-0.486
