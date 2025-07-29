Matches (13)
ENG vs IND (1)
ZIM vs NZ (1)
WI vs PAK (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
U19 Tri Series (ZIM) (1)
News

Kent hit with eight-point Championship penalty for repeated dissent

Four transgressions trigger points deduction that leaves club at foot of Second Division

Daniel Bell-Drummond drives through the covers, LV= Insurance County Championship, Division 1, Kent vs Nottinghamshire, Canterbury, September 13, 2023

Daniel Bell-Drummond drives through the covers  •  Getty Images

Kent's hopes of avoiding the County Championship wooden spoon have been dealt a blow after the club was hit with an eight-point penalty in the wake of last week's five-wicket loss to Glamorgan in Cardiff.
The penalty was applied after Kent's captain, Daniel Bell-Drummond, was adjudged caught-behind for 22 in his team's second innings. Bell-Drummond protested the decision, and after the incident was referred to the Match Referee, Alec Swann, it was deemed to be an offence under Level 1(c) of the Professional Conduct Regulations.
The fixed penalty was the fourth that Kent have accrued in the course of this campaign, following similar similar shows of dissent from Matt Parkinson, Kashif Ali and Tawanda Muyeye in consecutive Championship fixtures in May.
Regulation 4.28 of the Professional Conduct Regulations states that any team that receives four or more such penalties in the same season will have committed a separate offence and be referred to the Cricket Regulator.
Kent were already rock-bottom in the Second Division of the County Championship, having won just twice in ten games in the course of their campaign. As a consequence of the penalty, they are now 26 points adrift of seventh-place Northamptonshire. The club has confirmed it will not be appealing against the decision.
Daniel Bell-DrummondKentCounty Championship Division Two

Terms of Use  •  Privacy Policy  •  Your US State Privacy Rights  •  Children's Online Privacy Policy  •  Interest - Based Ads  •  Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information  •  Feedback